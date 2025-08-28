Heat, hail and thunderstorms in store for Kazakhstan

Scorching heat is expected to grip the Kazakh capital with air temperature rising as high as 35 degrees Celsius.

The fire threat remains high locally in Abai, Atyrau, Aktobe, Akmola, East Kazakhstan, Zhambyl, West Kazakhstan, Karaganda, Mangistau, and Ulytau regions.

Dust storms are forecast for the Kyzylorda and Mangistau regions, accompanied by sweltering temperatures of up to 38-40 degrees Celsius.

Kostanay region is to brace for thunderstorms and hail.

