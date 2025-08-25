Heat and rain expected in Kazakhstan Aug 26-28

The western anticyclone will shape Kazakhstan’s weather, bringing clear skies and dry conditions to most areas. Occasional showers and thunderstorms may occur along the trough of a northwest cyclone in the northwest, on August 26–28 in the west and on August 28 in the north. Winds will strengthen across the country, while fog is expected in the north and northwest in the morning and at night.

Daytime temperatures in the west are expected to range from 23 to 34 °C, while the south will experience heat of 35–38 °C, later cooling to 20–35 °C. In the northwest, extreme heat of 30–35 °C is forecast. In the north, temperatures will rise from 25–32 °C to 30–35 °C, except in North Kazakhstan, where they will drop from 27–32 °C to 22–27 °C. Central Kazakhstan will see extreme heat of 30–35 °C. In the east, temperatures are expected to climb from 17–27 °C to 24–33 °C. Southern regions will face intense heat of 35–40 °C, while the southeast will warm up to 30–35 °C. Mountainous areas will experience temperatures of 20–25 °C, rising to 32–37 °C, with some spots at 22–27 °C.

It was earlier reported what the weather would be like on August 25.