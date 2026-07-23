Hear and see: New Constitution of Kazakhstan now in audio and video

As the new Constitution of the Republic of Kazakhstan entered into force, the Constitutional Court has prepared a complete audio version of its text in the state language and Russian. A full video version has also been posted on the court's official social media accounts.

The project aims to ensure equal access to the country's fundamental law. The audio format is particularly useful for people with visual impairments, as well as for those who prefer to listen to information rather than read it.

As previously reported, the country's new Constitution, adopted in the nationwide referendum held on March 15, 2026, entered into force on July 1.