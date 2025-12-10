EN
    Head-on crash kills 4 on Almaty-Usk-Kamenogorsk highway

    22:13, 10 December 2025

    A head-on collision involving two vehicles killed four people at kilometer 462 of the Almaty-Usk-Kamenogorsk highway, Qazinform News Agency correspondent reports.

    Collage: Qazinform

    The accident occurred at about 2:15 p.m. on December 10.

    According to the preliminary data, a driver of a KIA car drove into the opposite lane leading to a crash with a Toyota car due to snow blizzard, icy road, and poor visibility.

    As a result of the head-on crash, four people died at the scene. Four more passengers were transported to a hospital with different injuries.

    The regional police department said a criminal case has been launched following the weather-related crash. An investigation is ongoing to determine the circumstances of the accident.

    The police urge drivers to obey road rules, speed limits and monitor weather warnings.

    Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported four died in a freight train emergency braking accident in Kazakhstan. 

    Road accidents Incidents Death Police
    Seilkhanov
    Adlet Seilkhanov
    Автор
