Head-on crash kills 4 on Almaty-Usk-Kamenogorsk highway

The accident occurred at about 2:15 p.m. on December 10.

According to the preliminary data, a driver of a KIA car drove into the opposite lane leading to a crash with a Toyota car due to snow blizzard, icy road, and poor visibility.

As a result of the head-on crash, four people died at the scene. Four more passengers were transported to a hospital with different injuries.

The regional police department said a criminal case has been launched following the weather-related crash. An investigation is ongoing to determine the circumstances of the accident.

The police urge drivers to obey road rules, speed limits and monitor weather warnings.

