4 dead in freight train emergency braking accident in Kazakhstan

The company said in a statement a freight train’s driver applied emergency brakes on the Sheshenkara-Karazhangyl stretch of the Moiynty-Shaganak section, at 5:15 p.m. on December 10.

It added four workers sustained injuries incompatible with life after being hit while carrying out scheduled rail replacement works.

A special commission led by Kazakhstan Railways’ chief engineer and comprised of heads of KTZ-Freight Transportation and the Mainline Network Directorate was set up to determine all circumstances and causes of the incident.

The commission responded promptly to the scene to investigate the incident.

