Head of State visits Tulip Hall in Shymkent

The center built in line with the President’s task is designed to hold mass cultural events. There are also a crafts and arts center and workshops.

Photo credit: Akorda

The President got acquainted with digital solutions applied in the city. One of the projects is an intelligent traffic lights control system and Avtobys digital platform.

Photo credit: Akorda

Photo credit: Akorda

As earlier reported, the Head of State arrived in Shymkent for a working visit.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev surveyed the new terminal of Shymkent airport.