    Head of State visits Tulip Hall in Shymkent

    14:58, 11 April 2025

    The Head of State visited the congress hall in Shymkent commissioned last June, Kazinform News Agency learnt from the Akorda press service.

    Kazakh President
    Photo credit: Akorda

    The center built in line with the President’s task is designed to hold mass cultural events. There are also a crafts and arts center and workshops.

    Kazakh President
    Photo credit: Akorda

    The President got acquainted with digital solutions applied in the city. One of the projects is an intelligent traffic lights control system and Avtobys digital platform.

    Shymkent
    Photo credit: Akorda
    Kazakh President
    Photo credit: Akorda

    As earlier reported, the Head of State arrived in Shymkent for a working visit. 

    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev surveyed the new terminal of Shymkent airport.

    President of Kazakhstan Shymkent Construction Economy Society
    editor-translator
    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
    Автор
