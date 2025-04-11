Head of State visits Tulip Hall in Shymkent
14:58, 11 April 2025
The Head of State visited the congress hall in Shymkent commissioned last June, Kazinform News Agency learnt from the Akorda press service.
The center built in line with the President’s task is designed to hold mass cultural events. There are also a crafts and arts center and workshops.
The President got acquainted with digital solutions applied in the city. One of the projects is an intelligent traffic lights control system and Avtobys digital platform.
As earlier reported, the Head of State arrived in Shymkent for a working visit.
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev surveyed the new terminal of Shymkent airport.