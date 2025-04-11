EN
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • Kazakhstan
    President
    Politics
    Economy
    Analytics
    World
    Incidents

    Head of State visits Schoolchildren's Palace No.2 in Shymkent

    20:18, 11 April 2025

    President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev of Kazakhstan visited today Schoolchildren's Palace No.2 in the city of Shymkent, Kazinform News Agency cites the press service of Akorda.

    President
    Photo credit: Akorda

    Schoolchildren's Palace No.2 serves as a supplementary education center, offering multimedia classes, modern labs, art studios and co-working spaces.

    The facility, built upon the President’s instruction, caters to the children with special educational needs.

    Schoolchildren's Palace No.2 runs 65 clubs attended by around 5,000 children. It’s educational programs are essential for nurturing well-rounded persons with innovative and creative thinking.

    The Head of State took a tour of the Center and spoke to its attendees.

    President
    Photo credit: Akorda
    President
    Photo credit: Akorda

    Earlier it was reported that President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev visited Shymkent’s Marai E7 Group company. 

    Akorda Presidential Residence President of Kazakhstan Shymkent Education Children
    Seilkhanov
    Adlet Seilkhanov
    Автор
    Most popular
    See All