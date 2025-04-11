Head of State visits Schoolchildren's Palace No.2 in Shymkent
President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev of Kazakhstan visited today Schoolchildren's Palace No.2 in the city of Shymkent, Kazinform News Agency cites the press service of Akorda.
Schoolchildren's Palace No.2 serves as a supplementary education center, offering multimedia classes, modern labs, art studios and co-working spaces.
The facility, built upon the President’s instruction, caters to the children with special educational needs.
Schoolchildren's Palace No.2 runs 65 clubs attended by around 5,000 children. It’s educational programs are essential for nurturing well-rounded persons with innovative and creative thinking.
The Head of State took a tour of the Center and spoke to its attendees.
