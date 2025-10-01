Kazakhstan set to adopt AI, develop infrastructure and strengthen human capital

He emphasized that the Council stands out for its exceptional level of expertise, bringing together international members recognized as global leaders in the field of AI.

This is truly a unique group of experts, unparalleled worldwide. AI is a priority for Kazakhstan, and we are focusing on three areas: building institutional structures, developing infrastructure, and strengthening human capital, the Minister stated.

He said as a cornerstone of the institutional framework, the Ministry of Artificial Intelligence and Digital Development was established. A draft law on AI is being reviewed by the Parliament to lay out the legal and ethical foundations for the use of these technologies.

As stated there, Kazakhstan is actively developing its technological infrastructure. In July, the national supercomputing center Alem.Cloud, the largest cluster in Central Asia, was launched.

The country has also created the region’s first national language models — KazLLM and Alem LLM. This year, a national AI platform was launched, providing access to data, computing resources, and large language models, enabling the creation of AI agents without programming skills.

The Minister also announced that tomorrow, an International Alem AI Center will open, bringing together experts, innovators, and government representatives to develop solutions across various sectors.

Madiyev stressed utmost attention is paid to human capital development as a key factor for the successful integration of AI in Kazakhstan.