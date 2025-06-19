EN
    President Tokayev surveys Bekzat Sattarkhanov sport center in Astana

    11:58, 19 June 2025

    Head of State Kassym-Jomart has surveyed today the Bekzat Sattarkhanov Sport Complex built in 2025 by a private investor, Kazinform News Agency learned from the Akorda press service.

    Photo credit: Akorda

    The facility hosts various sport, recreation and leisure events for the population.

    Photo credit: Akorda

    There are futsal, volleyball, basketball courts, as well as martial arts (judo, boxing, Qazaq Kuresi) halls in the complex.

    Photo credit: Akorda

    The President highlighted the need to build more similar sport facilities.

    Photo credit: Akorda

    At a meeting with young boxers and football players, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev wished them to become world and Olympic champions in the future.

