President Tokayev surveys Bekzat Sattarkhanov sport center in Astana
11:58, 19 June 2025
Head of State Kassym-Jomart has surveyed today the Bekzat Sattarkhanov Sport Complex built in 2025 by a private investor, Kazinform News Agency learned from the Akorda press service.
The facility hosts various sport, recreation and leisure events for the population.
There are futsal, volleyball, basketball courts, as well as martial arts (judo, boxing, Qazaq Kuresi) halls in the complex.
The President highlighted the need to build more similar sport facilities.
At a meeting with young boxers and football players, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev wished them to become world and Olympic champions in the future.