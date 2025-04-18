Kassym-Jomart Tokayev calls on youth to receive quality education

The Technopark is equipped with modern infrastructure to support entrepreneurs, students, and pupils in developing projects and startups.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev got acquainted with libraries and workshops to get skills in electronics, robotics, laser cutting, wood and metalworking, graphic art, 3D design, and sewing.

Photo credit: Akorda

The President also surveyed the IT specialists' training area and a laboratory for the development of digital and telecommunications competencies.

During the meeting with the students, the Head of State called on the youth to strive to get quality education for future success.

As stated before, President Tokayev arrives in Mangistau region for a working visit.