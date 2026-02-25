Head of State thanks the father of Olympic champion Mikhail Shaidorov
President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev highlighted the merits of Stanislav Shaidorov, the father and first coach of Olympic champion Mikhail Shaidorov, Qazinform News Agency reports, citing the Akorda press service.
"Stanislav Shaidorov, a multiple-time figure skating champion of Kazakhstan, helped Mikhail take his first steps on the ice as both a father and his initial coach. He has always remained by his son’s side during the most challenging moments of his life.
As the Head of State, I wish to express my heartfelt gratitude to you for raising such a son, a true patriot who raised the National Flag of the Republic of Kazakhstan high in the world’s premier sporting arena. I have read your interviews, and I must acknowledge that you fulfilled your duty as a loving father with honor and dignity, never doubting for a single moment the success of the mission of your talented son, Mikhail. Together, you traveled a winding path 'through thorns to the stars,' and today you are rightfully reaping the sweet fruits of your persistent labor while receiving words of sincere respect and admiration. You have earned nationwide fame, and the people are grateful to you for your true patriotism. I share in these feelings of national gratitude and respect that come from the very heart," the President stated.
In addition, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev greeted Alexei Urmanov, the Olympic champion’s coach. Outstanding athlete Urmanov carries the distinction of being both a world champion and the 1994 Olympic gold medalist.
"As a leading professional in figure skating, you have mentored a successor more than worthy of continuing your great legacy in this sport. Significant credit for this phenomenal success also goes to the relevant Ministry, the Federation, and the National Olympic Committee, led by the renowned boxer Gennady Golovkin, whose name was recently inducted into the International Boxing Hall of Fame.
Our compatriots were following the twists and turns of the competition with great emotion, particularly after Mikhail intensified his free program. Taking a massive risk, he literally snatched victory at the main tournament of humanity. Such a triumph is no coincidence, since not everyone can master a 'once-in-a-lifetime' moment so effectively. As the ancient wisdom says, success does not always go to the most agile, but time and opportunity come to us all.
I am confident that Mikhail’s triumph has inspired thousands of young Kazakhs to take up sports. It has strengthened their belief that even the most fantastic dreams come true through hard work, determination, and an unyielding will. Thousands of children in our country are looking at Mikhail Shaidorov with admiration today, wanting to be like him and dreaming of becoming legendary athletes. This means that new stars of world sports are bound to emerge from our country. The names of all Olympic champions are forever etched into the annals of global sports, and their achievements are preserved in the IOC Olympic Museum in Lausanne. Now, international tourists visiting this museum will be able to witness the brilliant victory of Mikhail Shaidorov at the 2026 Olympics once again," the President emphasized.
As mentioned earlier, a ceremony honoring the 2026 Winter Olympics gold medalist, Mikhail Shaidorov, and his coaches took place at the Akorda presidential palace on Wednesday.