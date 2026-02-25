Head of State thanks the father of Olympic champion Mikhail Shaidorov

"As a leading professional in figure skating, you have mentored a successor more than worthy of continuing your great legacy in this sport. Significant credit for this phenomenal success also goes to the relevant Ministry, the Federation, and the National Olympic Committee, led by the renowned boxer Gennady Golovkin, whose name was recently inducted into the International Boxing Hall of Fame.

Our compatriots were following the twists and turns of the competition with great emotion, particularly after Mikhail intensified his free program. Taking a massive risk, he literally snatched victory at the main tournament of humanity. Such a triumph is no coincidence, since not everyone can master a 'once-in-a-lifetime' moment so effectively. As the ancient wisdom says, success does not always go to the most agile, but time and opportunity come to us all.

I am confident that Mikhail’s triumph has inspired thousands of young Kazakhs to take up sports. It has strengthened their belief that even the most fantastic dreams come true through hard work, determination, and an unyielding will. Thousands of children in our country are looking at Mikhail Shaidorov with admiration today, wanting to be like him and dreaming of becoming legendary athletes. This means that new stars of world sports are bound to emerge from our country. The names of all Olympic champions are forever etched into the annals of global sports, and their achievements are preserved in the IOC Olympic Museum in Lausanne. Now, international tourists visiting this museum will be able to witness the brilliant victory of Mikhail Shaidorov at the 2026 Olympics once again," the President emphasized.