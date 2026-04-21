EN
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • Kazakhstan
    President
    Politics
    Economy
    Analytics
    World
    Incidents

    Head of State signs laws to ratify three agreements with Peru

    18:11, 21 April 2026

    The Head of State, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, today signed laws ratifying three agreements with Peru, aimed at developing cooperation in the criminal law field, Qazinform News Agency cites Akorda.

    Head of State signs laws to ratify three agreements with Peru
    Photo credit: Akorda

    According to the press service of Akorda, the Head of State signed the Laws of the Republic of Kazakhstan "On Ratification of the Treaty between the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Republic of Peru on Mutual Legal Assistance in Criminal Cases," "On Ratification of the Treaty between the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Republic of Peru on the Transfer of Convicted Individuals," and "On Ratification of the Treaty between the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Republic of Peru on Extradition.”

    Previously, Qazinform reported the Head of State, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, signed the Law of the Republic of Kazakhstan "On ratification of the Protocol on amendments to the Convention on legal assistance and legal relations in civil, family, and criminal cases dated January 22, 1993."

    President of Kazakhstan Akorda Presidential Residence Laws, decrees, orders South America
    Seilkhanov
    Adlet Seilkhanov
    Автор
    Most popular
    See All