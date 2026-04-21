Head of State signs laws to ratify three agreements with Peru

According to the press service of Akorda, the Head of State signed the Laws of the Republic of Kazakhstan "On Ratification of the Treaty between the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Republic of Peru on Mutual Legal Assistance in Criminal Cases," "On Ratification of the Treaty between the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Republic of Peru on the Transfer of Convicted Individuals," and "On Ratification of the Treaty between the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Republic of Peru on Extradition.”

Previously, Qazinform reported the Head of State, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, signed the Law of the Republic of Kazakhstan "On ratification of the Protocol on amendments to the Convention on legal assistance and legal relations in civil, family, and criminal cases dated January 22, 1993."