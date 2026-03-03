Head of State signs decree appointing new chief justices and judges

Under the Constitution of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Constitutional Law on the Judicial System and Status of Judges of the Republic of Kazakhstan, new chief justices of city and regional courts, as well as judges of inter-district and specialized courts, have been appointed.

Among the appointments: Aidar Smagulov – chief justice of the Astana city court (relieved of his previous position as chief justice of the Aktobe regional сourt); Arman Zhukenov - chief justice of the Almaty city court (relieved of his previous position as chief justice of the Akmola regional court); Yerlan Kosmuratov - chief justice of the Zhambyl regional court.

Judges have also been appointed in cities and regions, including Astana, Almaty, and Shymkent, as well as in Akmola, Aktobe, Almaty, Atyrau, West Kazakhstan, Zhambyl, Zhetysu, Karaganda, Kostanay, Kyzylorda, Mangystau, Pavlodar, North Kazakhstan, Turkistan, and East Kazakhstan regions.

In addition, the decree relieves several new chief justices and judges in different regions of their duties due to the expiration of their terms, retirement, reaching retirement age, or at their own request.

The document ensures the renewal of the leadership of the courts and the continued functioning of the country’s judicial system in accordance with current legislation.

