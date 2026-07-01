Head of State signs amnesty law to mark adoption of new Constitution

The full text of the law is set to be published in the press.

Under the law, individuals who committed criminal misdemeanors, minor offenses, and medium-gravity crimes that caused no damage, or for which damages have been fully compensated or no civil claim has been filed, will be exempt from criminal liability or from serving their principal sentence.

For those convicted of medium-gravity crimes that do not fall into the above categories, the remaining term or amount of the principal sentence will be reduced by half.

For individuals currently serving sentences or yet to complete them, the remaining portion of their principal sentence will be reduced, provided they have fully compensated for damages caused by the offense and satisfied any related claims, or if no such claims exist: by one-third for serious crimes and by one-quarter for especially serious crimes.

For convicted individuals who do not meet these conditions, the remaining portion of their principal sentence will be reduced: by one-quarter for serious crimes and by one-fifth for especially serious crimes.

The law maintains the principle of the inevitability of criminal responsibility for the most serious offenses.

The amnesty will not apply to individuals convicted of corruption, terrorism, extremism, crimes against the sexual integrity of minors, torture, or to those sentenced to life imprisonment. It also excludes persons convicted of murder, intentional infliction of grievous bodily harm, high treason, and other particularly dangerous crimes.

For the first time in the history of independent Kazakhstan, the law introduces not only a criminal amnesty but also an administrative amnesty.

Kazakhstani citizens, sole proprietors, private notaries, private bailiffs, lawyers, and legal consultants will be exempt from unpaid administrative fines, or the unpaid portion of such fines, if they remained outstanding on the date the law enters into force.

Following the application of the amnesty, enforcement proceedings related to those fines will be terminated.

The administrative amnesty will not apply to individuals who committed administrative offenses posing a threat to public safety, the life and health of citizens, or the interests of the state.

Earlier, Qazinform reported President Tokayev congratulates Kazakhstanis on entry into force of the new Constitution.