Head of State receives CSTO Secretary General Imangali Tasmagambetov

During the meeting, the Head of State was briefed on preparations for the upcoming session of the CSTO Collective Security Council, scheduled to be held at the end of November in the Kyrgyz Republic.

The interlocutors also discussed several issues related to the key areas of the Organization’s activities.

Earlier, at the initiative of the Republic of Tajikistan, a special event was held in Minsk entitled “Synergy of Approaches of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS), the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO), and the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) in the Field of Deradicalization: Challenges and Opportunities."