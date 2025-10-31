EN
    Head of State receives CSTO Secretary General Imangali Tasmagambetov

    18:08, 31 October 2025

    President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev held a meeting with the Secretary General of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO), Imangali Tasmagambetov, Kazinform News Agency cites the Akorda press service.

    Photo credit: Akorda

    During the meeting, the Head of State was briefed on preparations for the upcoming session of the CSTO Collective Security Council, scheduled to be held at the end of November in the Kyrgyz Republic.

    The interlocutors also discussed several issues related to the key areas of the Organization’s activities.

    Earlier, at the initiative of the Republic of Tajikistan, a special event was held in Minsk entitled “Synergy of Approaches of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS), the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO), and the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) in the Field of Deradicalization: Challenges and Opportunities."

    President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev CSTO Akorda Presidential Residence Foreign policy
    Almas Zhexenbekov
    Almas Zhexenbekov
    Автор
