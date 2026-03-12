Head of State proposes rotation system for maslikhat chairpersons

As the President noted, many citizens raise specific issues and ask numerous questions during public meetings with akims (local governors). To resolve these problems effectively, deputies should tighten oversight and proactively collaborate with akims.

It is also necessary to streamline and restructure the internal operations of the maslikhats. Many of their powers remain vaguely defined, leading to inefficiencies in public administration.

In this regard, as Kassym-Jomart Tokayev believes, concrete actions must be taken to increase the accountability of maslikhat deputies for failure to perform duties or ethical violations. This move will foster a stronger political culture among the public and bolster trust in the representative authority institution at the local level.

"We are consistently implementing the principle of rotation across all levels of government. Presently, the powers of elected akims are limited to two terms. I think it is necessary to introduce a rotation principle for maslikhat chairpersons as well. Previously, maslikhats were headed by secretaries. Now, they are led by chairpersons. In my view, this is the right decision. However, their tenure should also not exceed two terms. This approach will foster a professional deputy corps and increase its efficiency, which aligns with the logic of the reforms underway in our country," the Head of State pointed out.

As reported earlier, the III Republican Forum of Maslikhat Deputies is taking place at the Palace of Independence with the participation of the Head of State, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev. The President said that regions must focus on scrupulous planning of their budgets and increasing incomes.