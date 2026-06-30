Head of State: People should drive change in Kazakhstan

In his remarks the Head of State underscored that building an advanced and just state is impossible without effectively functioning public institutions.

“That is why I proposed the creation of a new constitutional body – the Kazakhstan People’s Council, which will unite representatives of maslikhats, public councils, expert platforms, and civil society organizations. The People’s Council will also assume functions previously carried out by the Assembly of the People of Kazakhstan. Thus, the structural format changes, but the essence of national unity – the main direction of our domestic policy – remains unchanged,” said Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

He noted that the People’s Council is the first dialogue platform of constitutional status in the country’s history, symbolizing Kazakhstan’s unique diversity.

“Previously fragmented structures will be consolidated into a supreme consultative body vested with the right of legislative initiative. This means that the voice of the entire people will become a central and inseparable part of state policy. The most valuable outcome of the reforms is the participation of citizens in the process of making the most important state decisions,” the Head of State noted.

He went on to remind that since 2022, three nationwide referendums have been held on issues of paramount importance to the country. “It is the people who must be the creators of the changes taking place in the country,” he emphasized.

The President expressed confidence that the reforms implemented in the country have created a stable system of checks and balances among state institutions and improved the quality of governance.

“But the main goal of all transformation – the growth of people’s welfare and the quality of life in every region of the country – requires additional efforts from the Government, legislators, and society as a whole,” Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that President Tokayev declared that with the new Constitution Kazakhstan was opening a new chapter in the chronicle of national statehood.