Crime in Kazakhstan decreases by 15% over first nine months of 2026

President Tokayev was briefed on the crime situation in the country and the progress in implementing his instructions to ensure public safety and the rule of law.

The President was informed that crime in Kazakhstan decreased by 15% over the first nine months of this year. In absolute terms, this represents more than 11,000 fewer crimes compared to the same period last year. A decline was recorded in the most serious types of crime, as well as in public places, on the streets, in the domestic sphere, and among minors and individuals with prior convictions.

The President was also informed that more than 2,500 crimes committed in previous years have been solved. Modern forensic tools, including DNA analysis, make it possible to identify individuals involved in crimes dating back many years.

Yerzhan Sadenov reported that society itself is increasingly rejecting violations of public order, with citizens actively assisting the police in maintaining Law and Order. Since the beginning of the year, reports from citizens, volunteers and public assistants have helped prevent more than 12,000 administrative offences and solve 357 crimes.

Cooperation with foreign law enforcement agencies helps ensure that punishment is inevitable. The whereabouts of 1,039 wanted individuals have been established. A total of 154 wanted persons have been detained abroad. At the request of foreign countries, 537 offenders have been identified and detained in Kazakhstan.

As reported to the President, in criminal cases investigated by the Ministry of Internal Affairs, 49 billion tenge has been recovered since the beginning of the year – 22.5% more than during the same period last year. More than 6.5 billion tenge of these funds have been returned to victims of online fraud. The number of such crimes has decreased by 21%. To combat online fraud, 8,700 fraudulent and phishing websites were blocked, and 187 million fraudulent calls were prevented.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev was also briefed on the development of digital tools to enhance public safety. More than 2,200 individuals have been identified and detained through the video surveillance network.

Digital solutions are also being actively deployed to improve road safety. Combined with enhanced preventive measures, these efforts have contributed to a 5% decline in the number of road traffic accidents. The number of fatalities decreased by 16%, while the number of people injured fell by 7%.

Following the meeting, the Head of State issued a number of instructions aimed at further strengthening the rule of law and public safety in the country.

Earlier, President Tokayev had received CEO of Sinovation Ventures and 01.ai Kai-Fu Lee last week.