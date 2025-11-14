Head of State orders strengthening of veterinary infrastructure

“Our vast steppes make it possible to graze livestock all the year round, and this opportunity must be used wisely. Of course, grazing and breeding livestock is an uneasy task, which requires serious efforts. The state provides the necessary support, with concrete financing mechanisms, such as allocation of subsidies for pasture water supply, construction of feeding yards, and the acquisition of breeding. Last year, we allocated more than 60 billion tenge for these purposes. Those entrepreneurs willing to expand their farms, are eligible for beneficial loans,” said the President.

The President reminded that in his latest State-of-the-Nation Address, he outlined a task to support the livestock sector, and to raise Kazakhstan’s status as a major meat supplier to the international markets.

“It must be acknowledged that the situation in the veterinary sector leaves much to be desired. First and foremost, this field should be provided with the necessary material and technical resources. It is important to improve the working conditions of veterinary doctors and to consider measures to encourage their professional activity. Effective efforts to develop the infrastructure of the veterinary industry must be continued.,” said the President.

Earlier, it was reported that the Head of State addressed the II Agribusiness Forum in Astana.