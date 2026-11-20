The Head of State emphasized that crop farming is a strategic sector and the foundation of the country's food security.

"This is a well-known fact. Therefore, we need to increase crop yields and reduce production costs on every hectare. The way to solve this problem seems fairly clear. Let me remind you that this can be achieved through a rational crop structure, high-quality seeds, affordable fertilizers, precision farming, and efficient water use," the President said.

He noted that since 2023, the country has been working steadily to reduce its reliance on wheat and expand the share of high-margin crops.

"Crop diversification can and should continue, taking into account soil and climatic conditions as well as demand from processing enterprises. This year, for the first time, domestic farmers applied mineral fertilizers at 65% of scientifically recommended levels. This is a significant achievement — just a few years ago, that figure stood at only 20%," Kassym-Jomart Tokayev highlighted.

At the same time, he said it is vital to develop domestic fertilizer production, calling Kazakhstan's reliance on imports for roughly half of its fertilizers unacceptable.

"We have raised this issue many times. That is why a project to build a phosphorus fertilizer plant is currently underway in the Turkistan region. In the Mangystau region, plans are in place to build the country's first ammonia-urea complex. The Government will provide the necessary support for such projects," Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said.

Earlier, the President stated the need to create favorable conditions for the operation of livestock farms and modernise Kazakhstan's veterinary system.