    Head of State instructs Enlightenment Minister to boost education quality

    17:19, 29 September 2025

    The Head of State received Minister of Enlightenment Zhuldyz Suleimenova, Kazinform News Agency cites Akorda.

    Head of State instructs Enlightenment Minister to boost education quality
    Photo credit: Akorda

    During the meeting, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev emphasized the importance of effectively implementing government and sectoral programs, as well as national projects.

    The Head of State tasked the Minister with several specific instructions, including improving the quality of education, promptly addressing pressing issues within the sector, and fostering feedback from citizens.

    Earlier, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received the newly appointed Deputy Prime Minister — Minister of Artificial Intelligence and Digital Development, Zhaslan Madiyev. 

