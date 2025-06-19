Kazakh President surveys sandwich panel manufacturing plant in Astana

The enterprise employs 50 specialists, who received Kindus’ training to operate the state-of-the-art equipment and technologies. It was noted that sandwich panels are sought-after in construction of industrial, logistics, administrative, sports and other facilities.

During a talk with the enterprise’s team, the Head of State expressed confidence that the plant will enhance its competitive advantages as well as contribute to infrastructure development in Kazakhstan.

Earlier, President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev paid a visit to the commercial and special vehicle manufacturing plant Orbis Heavy Machinery on Thursday in Astana.