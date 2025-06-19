EN
    Kazakh President surveys sandwich panel manufacturing plant in Astana

    18:10, 19 June 2025

    President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on Thursday visited the sandwich panel manufacturing plant KazPan, which boasts South Korea’s high-tech automated line Kindus and has a production capacity of up to 1.8 million square meters per year, Akorda reports.

    Photo credit: Akorda

    The enterprise employs 50 specialists, who received Kindus’ training to operate the state-of-the-art equipment and technologies. It was noted that sandwich panels are sought-after in construction of industrial, logistics, administrative, sports and other facilities.

    During a talk with the enterprise’s team, the Head of State expressed confidence that the plant will enhance its competitive advantages as well as contribute to infrastructure development in Kazakhstan.

    Earlier, President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev paid a visit to the commercial and special vehicle manufacturing plant Orbis Heavy Machinery on Thursday in Astana. 

