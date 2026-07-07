Head of State inks decree to boost digital asset industry in Kazakhstan

The document aims to further develop the legal and economic conditions for the market of digital assets, attracting investment, and strengthening Kazakhstan's position as a regional hub for digital technologies.

The decree stipulates a set of measures to stimulate digital asset activities, including creating a favorable investment climate, developing infrastructure, and introducing advanced technologies. Special attention is paid to regulating the trading of digital financial assets and protecting participants' rights.

The legislative foundations for state regulation of the circulation of digital assets were laid by the Law "On digital assets in the Republic of Kazakhstan." Since May 1, 2026, a systematic regulation of digital asset circulation has been introduced in the country. Under the new rules, licensing of unsecured digital asset exchange operators and registration of trading and financial asset platforms are carried out by submitting documents to the National Bank of Kazakhstan.

In addition, the Law "On banks and banking activities" was adopted earlier. It legalized the circulation of digital financial assets and established them as a new asset class in Kazakhstan. The law also granted banks the right to create and acquire subsidiaries in the fields of digital technologies, e-commerce, cybersecurity, biometrics, artificial intelligence, and telecommunications.

The new decree aims to boost Kazakhstan's digital asset industry, help bring the market out of the shadow sector, attract foreign investment, and create new high-tech jobs.

As reported in September 2025, President Tokayev tasked to set up a Digital Assets Fund to accumulate a strategic crypto reserve.