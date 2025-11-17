EN
    Head of State inks changes to Code on administrative offences

    12:00, 17 November 2025

    Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev signed the corresponding law on Monday, Qazinform News Agency reports.

    Photo credit: Agibay Ayapbergenov/Qazinform

    The Head of State inked the law of the Republic of Kazakhstan on amendments and additions to the Code of the Republic of Kazakhstan on administrative offences, said the press service of Akorda.

    Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev signed the law on artificial intelligence. 

