Head of State inks changes to Code on administrative offences
12:00, 17 November 2025
Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev signed the corresponding law on Monday, Qazinform News Agency reports.
The Head of State inked the law of the Republic of Kazakhstan on amendments and additions to the Code of the Republic of Kazakhstan on administrative offences, said the press service of Akorda.
Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev signed the law on artificial intelligence.