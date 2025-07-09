Head of State familiarizes with homemade AI projects

As part of his visit to the National Supercomputer Center Alemcloud, President Tokayev was introduced to projects such as SmartCity Astana, Kazakh large language model AlemLLM, AI Kitap, Baspana Hub, Biny.co, Surfaice.pro, OlympIQ, the early warning system for wildfires, AI-agent for public records management, AI-General Practitioner, as well as PACS (Picture Archiving and Communication System) projects with the use of AI.

As reported earlier, Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev attended today the launch of a NVIDIA H200-based supercomputer at the National Supercomputer Center Alemcloud.