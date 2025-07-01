Head of State extends Independence Day greetings to Rwandan President
16:29, 1 July 2025
Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev congratulated his Rwandan counterpart Paul Kagame on his country’s Independence Day, Akorda reports.
We regard your country as one of our key and reliable partners on the African continent. In this regard, I’m pleased to note the fact that the relations of friendship and mutual understanding between Kazakhstan and Rwanda are built on a solid foundation and have great potential, reads the congratulatory message.
