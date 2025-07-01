EN
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • Kazakhstan
    President
    Politics
    Economy
    Analytics
    World
    Incidents

    Head of State extends Independence Day greetings to Rwandan President

    16:29, 1 July 2025

    Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev congratulated his Rwandan counterpart Paul Kagame on his country’s Independence Day, Akorda reports.

    Head of State extends Independence Day greetings to Rwandan President
    Photo credit: Akorda

    We regard your country as one of our key and reliable partners on the African continent. In this regard, I’m pleased to note the fact that the relations of friendship and mutual understanding between Kazakhstan and Rwanda are built on a solid foundation and have great potential, reads the congratulatory message.

    As reported earlier, President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on Tuesday sent a congratulatory message to Governor General of Canada Mary Simon on the occasion of the national holiday – Canada Day. 

    President of Kazakhstan Akorda Presidential Residence Politics Africa
    Seilkhanov
    Adlet Seilkhanov
    Автор
    Most popular
    See All