Head of State extends greetings to Kazakhstanis on Constitution Day

In his message, the Head of State stated: “Exactly thirty years ago, our people made a historic choice by adopting, through a national referendum, the country’s Fundamental Law.”

“The Constitution has become a firm foundation of Kazakh statehood and the independence of the Republic of Kazakhstan. It embodies the values and principles that define both the present and future of our nation”.

President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said that the Constitution has laid the legal groundwork for Kazakhstan as a socially-oriented state that serves the interests of all citizens, regardless of their ethnic or religious background. It stands as a reliable guarantor of social harmony and internal stability. All of our achievements across various fields are inextricably linked to the Constitution, added the Head of State.

Three years ago, in response to the challenges of a new stage in our nation’s historical development, a large-scale constitutional reform was carried out. The main outcome of this reform was the modernization of the political system, built on the principle of “a strong President - an influential Parliament - an accountable Government,” said the Kazakh leader.

“This constitutional reform placed a special focus on protecting human rights and upholding the rule of law and order. A number of its provisions are innovative and unprecedented in global practice. The reform was welcomed by the Venice Commission, other authoritative international organizations, and respected foreign experts”.

President Tokayev highlighted: “Building a Just, Clean, Strong, and Secure Kazakhstan requires respect for the Constitution and strict adherence to all its provisions by every citizen of our country”.

By uniting the nation around the strategic goals of the Republic of Kazakhstan, the Constitution creates all the necessary conditions for the productive work of our citizens in the name of progress and the prosperity of our Homeland, said Tokayev.

The Kazakh leader wished all the citizens of Kazakhstan good health and well-being.

As reported previously, Kazinform News Agency shares the article of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev for China Daily.



