    Head of State extends condolences to Sri Lankan President

    19:20, 1 December 2025

    Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev sent a letter of condolences to Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake over the devastating floods, Qazinform News Agency cites Akorda.

    Photo credit: Agibay Ayapbergenov/ Kazinform

    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev offered condolences to Anura Kumara Dissanayake over the devastating floods in Sri Lanka, resulting in multiple deaths. 

    Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported Sri Lanka declares emergency as floods wreak havoc across Colombo. 

    Flooding and landslides have killed at least 954 people in Indonesia, Sri Lanka, Thailand, and Malaysia following tropical storms in recent days, with efforts underway to help thousands affected by the extreme weather. 

    Akorda Presidential Residence President of Kazakhstan Flooding Natural disasters
    Seilkhanov
    Adlet Seilkhanov
    Автор
