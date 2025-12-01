Sri Lanka declares emergency as floods wreak havoc across Colombo

The cyclone’s weeklong heavy rains triggered widespread flooding and mudslides across the island, with the full extent of destruction in the central region only now becoming apparent as relief workers clear blocked roads.

Photo credit: Xinhua

“Although the cyclone has left us, heavy rains upstream are now flooding low-lying areas along the banks of the Kelani River,” a DMC official said, as northern parts of the capital faced rising floodwaters.

In Wennawatte, a Colombo suburb, 46-year-old Selvi fled her flooded home carrying what possessions she could salvage. “My house is completely flooded. I do not know where to go, but I hope there is some safe shelter where I can take my family,” she told the AFP news agency.

As floodwaters receded in Manampitiya, 250km (155 miles) northeast of Colombo, the scale of destruction became visible.

Photo credit: Xinhua

“Manampitiya is a flood-prone town, but I have never seen such a volume of water,” said 72-year-old resident S Sivanandan, who described extensive damage to businesses and property.

The disaster has created urgent medical needs, with blood supplies critically low. Lakshman Edirisinghe, the blood bank chief, reported receiving only 236 units on Saturday against a daily requirement of 1,500. “Because of floods and heavy rains, we were unable to conduct our mobile campaigns to collect blood,” he said, urging donors to visit blood banks.

Photo credit: Xinhua

Officials warn of continuing landslide risks as mountain slopes remain saturated with rainwater.

President Anura Kumara Dissanayake declared a state of emergency on Saturday and appealed for international assistance. India responded immediately with relief supplies and rescue helicopters, while Pakistan and Japan have also pledged support.

The cyclone has destroyed more than 25,000 homes, forcing 147,000 people into temporary shelters, with another 968,000 requiring assistance after being displaced. Military personnel are working alongside civilian responders in the huge relief effort.

This marks Sri Lanka’s deadliest natural disaster since 2017, when floods and landslides killed more than 200 people. The country’s worst flooding this century occurred in June 2003, killing 254 people.

At least 193 people have been confirmed dead across Sri Lanka as authorities continue to battle rising floodwaters in parts of the capital after a powerful cyclone left a trail of destruction on November 30.