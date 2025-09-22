Super Typhoon Ragasa batters Philippines

Authorities reported that more than 10,000 people have been evacuated across northern provinces, many seeking shelter in schools and emergency centers. In Cagayan alone, over 8,000 residents fled their homes, while more than 1,000 were evacuated from mountainous Apayao province, an area highly prone to flash floods and landslides.

Widespread power outages were reported, including on Calayan Island and throughout Apayao.

The Philippine weather bureau (PAGASA) on X warned in its Impact-Based Warning No. 3 (Sept 22) that Super Typhoon Nando will bring heavy rain and flooding with minor impacts expected in Metro Manila on Sept 22–23. Authorities cited risks of slight damage to homes and health facilities, power and water service interruptions, and transport disruptions, and urged the public to stay indoors, avoid floodwaters, and follow official advisories.

Video coming out of Balatubat, Camiguin Island, Cagayan from over an hour ago showing the strong winds and big waves as Super Typhoon #NandoPH (#RAGASA) approaches.



Babuyan Island is expected to feel the worst of the storm where 19,000 people lives.



Authorities urged residents not to return home until official clearance is given and advised families to prepare emergency “go bags” with food, water, medicine, and essential documents.

🌪️ Category 5 Typhoon RAGASA-25 (Nando), the strongest storm in the world this year, showed its perfect eye as it passed over Calayan Island.



Government offices and schools were suspended across Metro Manila and 29 other provinces. Dozens of domestic flights were canceled, ferry operations were suspended, and fishing boats were ordered to remain in port due to dangerous seas.

Meteorologists say Ragasa is currently the most powerful tropical cyclone anywhere in the world this year. It is expected to sweep across the South China Sea, passing south of Taiwan and Hong Kong before making landfall in southern China, likely in Guangdong or Hainan, by Wednesday.

Earlier, Kazinform News Agency reported that Guangdong Province in south China on Monday raised its wind emergency response to Level II.