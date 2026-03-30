Head of State dismisses troop commander of ‘West’ Regional Command

Born in 1973 in Shymkent region, Artykov graduated from the Kazakh Armed Forces junior officers’ training (motorized rifle troops officer) in 1993, Alma-Ata Higher Combined Arms Command School in 1994, Kainar University in 2006, National Defense University named after the First President of the Republic of Kazakhstan – Elbasy twice in 2008 and 2019.

In 1991 and 1993, Artykov completed compulsory military service.

He held posts from commander of the platoon to first deputy commander of the Airborne Forces - chief of staff.

From 2023 to 2024, he headed the organization and mobilization department of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

In February 2024, Artykov was appointed as troop commander of the ‘West’ Regional Command.

Earlier, Qazinform reported President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev had signed the Decree "On the discharge from active military service of personnel who have completed their term of service, and the next conscription of citizens of the Republic of Kazakhstan for military service in March–June and September–December 2026,