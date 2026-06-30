Head of State credits Parliament with helping build a Just Kazakhstan, advancing constitutional reform

According to the Head of State, the current composition of MPs will be remembered for the high quality of its legislative work and the effectiveness of its activities.

“You have made a special contribution to the ongoing process of building a Just Kazakhstan, as well as to the drafting and adoption of the Constitution. Almost each of you can tell future generating of politicians and public figures, your children and grandchildren: “I had the honor of directly participating in the work on the Constitution of 2026,” the President noted.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev underscored that by supporting parliamentary reform, the deputies demonstrated political and civic responsibility, as well as an understanding of national interests.

He reminded that many parliamentarians were members of the Constitutional Commission, held meetings with citizens, and explained the content of the reforms which, in his words, will define the shape of the state and its economic potential for many years to come.

The President also highlighted the Parliament’s swift work in aligning legislation with the undated Constitution.

“After the adoption of the Basic Law in the nationwide referendum you managed to bring the legal system of our state into line with the new constitutional realities both qualitatively and in the shortest possible time. In particular, the Parliament promptly developed and adopted nine packages of laws, including six constitutional laws,” the Head of State said.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that President Tokayev declared that with the new Constitution Kazakhstan was opening a new chapter in the chronicle of national statehood.