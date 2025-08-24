EN
    Head of State congratulates Ukraine on its Independence Day

    09:23, 24 August 2025

    President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev congratulated Ukrainian President on the country's Independence Day, Kazinform News Agency reports citing the Akorda press service.

    Photo credit: Akorda

    The Head of State congratulated Volodymyr Zelensky on Ukraine’s national holiday — Independence Day — and wished the Ukrainian people peace and prosperity.

    As reported earlier, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has held a telephone conversation with President Emmanuel Macron of the French Republic.

    President of Kazakhstan Akorda Presidential Residence Ukraine
    Nariman Mergalym
    Nariman Mergalym
    Автор
