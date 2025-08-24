Head of State congratulates Ukraine on its Independence Day
09:23, 24 August 2025
President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev congratulated Ukrainian President on the country's Independence Day, Kazinform News Agency reports citing the Akorda press service.
The Head of State congratulated Volodymyr Zelensky on Ukraine’s national holiday — Independence Day — and wished the Ukrainian people peace and prosperity.
