Head of State congratulates participants of Central Asia – China Humanitarian Exchange Forum in Astana

“Dear friends! I congratulate you on the opening of the Central Asia – China Humanitarian Forum. It has become a good tradition to hold such a collegial meeting as part of the visit of the Chairman of the People's Republic of China Mr. Xi Jinping to Astana. The meeting on the topic “Good Neighborliness and Friendship, a Step into the Future” is another important event that will strengthen the relations between our countries. Cooperation between Kazakhstan and China is developing in the spirit of good neighborliness and eternal friendship. The deep-rooted partnership has today acquired a strategic character and reached a completely new level. Culture is a golden bridge connecting peoples and civilizations. Cultural and humanitarian ties play a special role in strengthening the unity of the two countries. Therefore, we attach special importance to strengthening our mutual cooperation in this area. I am confident that at today's meeting, comprehensive opinions will be expressed on the unshakable values, way of life and information security of the two peoples. I wish all participants success and prosperity. May the work of the forum be fruitful,” the President’s letter read.