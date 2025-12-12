Kassym-Jomart Tokayev congratulates Guy Parmelin on his election as President of Switzerland

In his message, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev noted that Guy Parmelin’s re-election to this high office reflects the enduring trust he enjoys thanks to his leadership qualities and many years of devoted service to his country.

The Kazakh leader expressed confidence that Switzerland, which plays an important role in global affairs, will continue on the path of sustainable development and prosperity during Guy Parmelin’s new mandate.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev wished Guy Parmelin success in his responsible state activities and conveyed his best wishes of happiness and well-being to the people of Switzerland.

Earlier, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev congratulated Finland’s President on Independence Day.