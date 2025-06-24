Head of State congratulates judges and court staff on professional holiday

This year is of symbolic importance to everyone, who is involved in the administration of justice. The Constitution of Kazakhstan, which is a strong foundation of our Independence, observance of the rights and freedoms of citizens, was adopted 30 years ago, said the Kazakh leader.

Tokayev noted: “A strong and independent judicial system plays a key role in ensuring the rule of law, upholding the underlying principle Law and Order”.

Our country consistently implements systemic reforms in this strategic sphere, continuously improving legal proceedings, streamlining management processes and implementing advanced digital technologies. Three independent cassation courts reviewing criminal, civil and administrative cases are set to begin their work starting from July 1. This will significantly expand institutional capabilities of citizens and businesses to uphold their rights and lawful interests, said the Kazakh President.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev expressed gratitude to the judicial corps, court staff and veterans for their honest work and devotion as well as his confidence in their contribution to building a Just Kazakhstan.

