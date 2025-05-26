Head of State congratulates Georgian President on Independence Day

In the telegram, the Head of State pointed out landmark achievements of Georgia in strengthening democratic institutions, modernization of economy and improving people’s wellbeing.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev wished success to Mikheil Kavelashvili in his responsible activity and further progress and prosperity to the friendly people of Georgia.

Earlier, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev handed over Otan Order to prominent statesman and public figure Ravil Cherdabayev and 1st degree Barys Order to honored worker of medicine Serik Tokpanov.