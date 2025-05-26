Head of State congratulates Georgian President on Independence Day
13:47, 26 May 2025
President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has sent a congratulatory telegram to his Georgian counterpart Mikheil Kavelashvili upon Independence Day, Kazinform News Agency learned from the Akorda press service.
In the telegram, the Head of State pointed out landmark achievements of Georgia in strengthening democratic institutions, modernization of economy and improving people’s wellbeing.
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev wished success to Mikheil Kavelashvili in his responsible activity and further progress and prosperity to the friendly people of Georgia.
