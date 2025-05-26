EN
    Head of State congratulates Georgian President on Independence Day

    13:47, 26 May 2025

    President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has sent a congratulatory telegram to his Georgian counterpart Mikheil Kavelashvili upon Independence Day, Kazinform News Agency learned from the Akorda press service.

    Tokayev
    Photo credit: Akorda

    In the telegram, the Head of State pointed out landmark achievements of Georgia in strengthening democratic institutions, modernization of economy and improving people’s wellbeing.

    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev wished success to Mikheil Kavelashvili in his responsible activity and further progress and prosperity to the friendly people of Georgia.

    Earlier, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev handed over Otan Order to prominent statesman and public figure Ravil Cherdabayev and 1st degree Barys Order to honored worker of medicine Serik Tokpanov.

    Kazakhstan Kazakhstan and Georgia Politics President of Kazakhstan
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
    Автор
