    Head of State congratulates Cypriot President on Independence Day

    17:20, 1 October 2025

    The Head of State, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, sent a congratulatory telegram to Cypriot President Nikos Christodoulides, Kazinform News Agency cites Akorda.

    Photo credit: Akorda

    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev congratulated Nikos Christodoulides on Independence Day and wished the people of Cyprus peace and prosperity.

    The President of Kazakhstan noted that cooperation between Astana and Nicosia is expanding year after year. The Head of State expressed confidence that the friendly relations between the two countries, based on mutual understanding, will continue to strengthen consistently.

    Earlier, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev extended greetings to Nigerian President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on the 65th Independence Anniversary.

    Almas Zhexenbekov
