Kassym-Jomart Tokayev congratulates Nigerian President on 65th Independence Anniversary
17:09, 1 October 2025
The Head of State, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, sent a congratulatory telegram to the President of Nigeria, Kazinform News Agency cites Akorda.
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev extended greetings to the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, on the 65th Anniversary of the country's Independence.
In the telegram, the President of Kazakhstan noted the friendly nature of Kazakh-Nigerian relations and expressed readiness to further develop cooperation for the benefit of the peoples of the two countries.
Earlier this year, Kazinform reported that President Tokayev invited Bola Ahmed Tinubu to visit Kazakhstan.