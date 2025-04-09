Head of State condoles with family and relatives of prominent statesperson and public figure Vera Sidorova

In the telegram, the Head of State notes that Vera Sidorova passed a glorious labor path from an agronomist to acting Chairman of the Presidium of the Supreme Soviet of the KazSSR.

“She made a notable contribution to the development of Kazakhstan's virgin lands and socio-economic development of the country,” reads the telegram.

Emphasizing her high personal qualities and firm life principles, the President notes that Vera Sidorova set an example of a true patriotism and fight for justice by helping students during 1986 December events.

Earlier, President Tokayev extended condolences to the family of famous Kazakhstani journalist Lev Tarakov, who died unexpectedly on April 9, at the age of 59.