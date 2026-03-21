Head of State commends economic momentum of Turkistan region

"As the Head of State, I devote special attention to these matters. A year ago, the special status of Turkistan was legislatively enshrined. Today, it can be said with confidence that the region’s development pace is strong, and significant work is underway. Akim (Governor) Nuralkhan Kusherov is actively carrying out his duties and has a handle on the situation on the ground. I am sure he will achieve positive results," the President said.

He also noted that the regional economy grew by around 14% last year.

"There is positive momentum across all sectors. Tax revenues have exceeded 1 trillion tenge for the first time. 1.7 trillion tenge in investments has been attracted to the region," emphasized Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

The President also addressed water and gas supply issues in the region.

"According to Government data, most settlements are provided with clean drinking water. Nevertheless, certain problems persist in some districts. The relevant ministry, together with the Akimat (regional administration), must resolve these issues promptly. As to gas supply, it now covers approximately 90% of the region's population. Besides, 83 social facilities have been opened, and 16 new educational institutions were built under the Keleshek Mektepteri (Schools of the Future) national project. In rural areas, 35 healthcare facilities have been commissioned," the Head of State outlined.

Qazinform News Agency reported earlier today that President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev of Kazakhstan has arrived in the Turkistan region for a working visit. The Head of State visited the Mausoleum of Khoja Ahmed Yasawi in Turkistan.