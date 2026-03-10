Head of State briefed on Turkistan region’s socio-economic development

The Kazakh president was briefed that the region’s economic growth amounted to 113.9%. Kusherov reported that tax revenues to the state budget reached 1 trillion tenge. In 2025, 1.7 trillion tenge in investments were attracted to the regional economy, of which 1.4 trillion tenge were private investments. The volume of foreign direct investment reached 1.4 billion US dollars.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev was also informed that last year 58 investment projects worth 340 billion tenge were implemented, creating more than 8,000 jobs.

There are currently 21 industrial zones operating in the region. 26 projects worth 315 billion tenge are being implemented within the Turan Special Economic Zone.

The region is developing cotton-textile, corn, and meat clusters, which are expected to boost agricultural output by 479.5 billion tenge after being fully commissioned by 2027.

The president was also informed that over the past three years the number of recipients of targeted social assistance has been reduced by half. 148,000 people were covered by employment measures, and the unemployment rate stood at 4.6%.

The region’s governor also reported on the construction of education and healthcare facilities, cultural infrastructure, the development of road infrastructure, gasification, and the provision of drinking water to settlements.

Following the meeting, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev instructed to continue efforts to attract investment and to develop agriculture and industry. The need to pay particular focus to improving the quality of life of the population, creating new jobs, and developing infrastructure was stressed.

