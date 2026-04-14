Kazakhstan-Belarus trade turnover rises 30% in 2025

During the talks, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev commended the high dynamics of the Kazakh-Belarusian strategic partnership.

We highly value our partnership with your country across all areas, holding Belarusian statehood, culture, and history in high regard, said the Kazakhstani leader.

President Tokayev said he believes there is every reason to express satisfaction today with the progressive dynamics of interaction, primarily in the economic sphere.

While conveying his greetings and best wishes to President Alexander Lukashenko, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev noted that the upcoming May meeting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council will be a crucial venue for discussing bilateral ties, alongside the broader agenda.

Photo credit: Akorda

The Kazah leader stressed the need to continue maintaining active and trust-based dialogue, as well as coordination efforts aimed at practical realization of the high-level agreements.

In turn, Belarusian Foreign Minister Maxim Ryzhenkov thanked President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev for the welcome and passed on warm greetings from Alexander Lukoshenko, who wished Kazakhstan continued success, prosperity, and great achievements in its development and modernization efforts.

By putting the people and national interests first, Kazakhstan has built a social policy framework that strengthens our bilateral relations. The close relationship between our heads of state sets a positive tone, and we sincerely appreciate the steadfast support across all areas of cooperation, said Ryzhenkov.

Photo credit: Akorda

The interlocutors also highlighted the importance of deepening ties in industrial cooperation, transport, agriculture, tourism, and other areas. Special attention was placed to boosting exports from Kazakhstan.

It was noted that 2025 saw both countries’ trade turnover rise by 30 percent to 1.2 billion US dollars.

The Kazakhstani leader welcomed the upcoming opening of Belarus’ Consulate General in Almaty, which is expected to expand ties between the regions of the two countries. The interlocutors exchanged views on the ongoing issues on the regional and international agenda as well.

Previously, Qazinform reported the foreign ministers of Kazakhstan and Belarus outline ways to further expand cooperation.