Head of State awards scientists, hands over keys to apartments
14:32, 10 April 2026
Ahead of Science Workers’ Day, Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev honored scientists for their great achievements as well as contributions to the advancement of higher education, Qazinform News Agency cites Akorda.
In particular, the Order of Parasat has been handed over to two people, the Order of Kurmet to six individuals, the Medal for Distinguished Labor to 19 people, the Honored Worker of Kazakhstan title to one person, as well as the Honored Scientist and Technician of Kazakhstan title to one person.
President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev also handed over the keys to apartments to a number of young scientists.
Earlier, Qazinform reported Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev proposed to establish the Order of Al Farabi.