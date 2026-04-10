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    Head of State awards scientists, hands over keys to apartments

    14:32, 10 April 2026

    Ahead of Science Workers’ Day, Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev honored scientists for their great achievements as well as contributions to the advancement of higher education, Qazinform News Agency cites Akorda.

    Head of State awards scientists, hands over keys to apartments
    Photo credit: Akorda

    In particular, the Order of Parasat has been handed over to two people, the Order of Kurmet to six individuals, the Medal for Distinguished Labor to 19 people, the Honored Worker of Kazakhstan title to one person, as well as the Honored Scientist and Technician of Kazakhstan title to one person.

    President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev also handed over the keys to apartments to a number of young scientists.

    Head of State awards scientists, hands over keys to apartments
    Photo credit: Akorda
    Head of State awards scientists, hands over keys to apartments
    Photo credit: Akorda
    Head of State awards scientists, hands over keys to apartments
    Photo credit: Akorda
    Head of State awards scientists, hands over keys to apartments
    Photo credit: Akorda

    Earlier, Qazinform reported Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev proposed to establish the Order of Al Farabi. 

    Akorda Presidential Residence President of Kazakhstan Awards Prominent scientists Science
    Seilkhanov
    Adlet Seilkhanov
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