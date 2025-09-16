Head of national maritime shipping company named

Born in 1986 in Taldykorgan, Bauyrzhan Muratuly brings extensive military and civilian experience to his new role.

His career began as a commander in the Kazakhstan Armed Forces' naval division. Over the years, he held various senior positions, including Commander of the missile and artillery ship "Kazakhstan," and later, Deputy Commander-in-Chief of the Naval Base. His civilian experience includes a role as Manager of maritime logistics at FSSA LLP and, most recently, as Deputy General Director of KMG Systems&Services LLP.

Bauyrzhan Muratuly holds several advanced degrees, including a Master of Business Administration from Almaty University of Management and a Law degree from Joldasbekov Academy of Economics and Law. He is also a graduate of the German Armed Forces' Naval Academy (Marine Navigation) and General Staff Academy (Peacekeeping Contingent Management).

Photo credit: KazMunayGas

Kazmortransflot is Kazakhstan's national maritime shipping company and is part of the KazMunayGas group of companies.

