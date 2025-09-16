EN
    Head of national maritime shipping company named

    18:49, 16 September 2025

    Bauyrzhan Muratuly has been appointed as the new General Director of National Maritime Shipping Company Kazmortransflot LLP, a subsidiary of

    the

    national company KazMunayGas. The appointment was announced on September 16, 2025, Kazinform cites KazMunayGas’s Telegram channel.

    Bauyrzhan Muratuly
    Photo credit: KazMunayGas

    Born in 1986 in Taldykorgan, Bauyrzhan Muratuly brings extensive military and civilian experience to his new role.

    His career began as a commander in the Kazakhstan Armed Forces' naval division. Over the years, he held various senior positions, including Commander of the missile and artillery ship "Kazakhstan," and later, Deputy Commander-in-Chief of the Naval Base. His civilian experience includes a role as Manager of maritime logistics at FSSA LLP and, most recently, as Deputy General Director of KMG Systems&Services LLP.

    Bauyrzhan Muratuly holds several advanced degrees, including a Master of Business Administration from Almaty University of Management and a Law degree from Joldasbekov Academy of Economics and Law. He is also a graduate of the German Armed Forces' Naval Academy (Marine Navigation) and General Staff Academy (Peacekeeping Contingent Management).

    Kazmortransflot
    Photo credit: KazMunayGas

    Kazmortransflot is Kazakhstan's national maritime shipping company and is part of the KazMunayGas group of companies.

    Earlier, Kazinform reported that the Head of State decreed to appoint Marat Ashim the Adviser to the President – Head of the Protocol of the President of Kazakhstan.

