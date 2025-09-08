Head coach of Kazakhstan national football team set to resign

For Ali Aliyev's team, this defeat was already the fourth in five matches. Earlier, Kazakhstan lost to Wales (1:3, 0:1) and North Macedonia (0:1), and defeated Liechtenstein 2:0.

Thus, after four games, Kazakhstan has only three points to take the next-to-last, fourth place, in the Group J standings.

At a press conference after the match, the head coach of the Kazakhstan national team, Ali Aliyev, announced that he would step down.