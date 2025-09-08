EN
    Head coach of Kazakhstan national football team set to resign

    07:50, 8 September 2025

    Kazakhstan lost to Belgium in the 2026 World Cup qualifying match with a score of 0:6, Kazinform reports referring to Sports.kz.

    Head coach of Kazakhstan national football team announces resignation
    Photo credit: KFF

    For Ali Aliyev's team, this defeat was already the fourth in five matches. Earlier, Kazakhstan lost to Wales (1:3, 0:1) and North Macedonia (0:1), and defeated Liechtenstein 2:0.

    Thus, after four games, Kazakhstan has only three points to take the next-to-last, fourth place, in the Group J standings. 

    At a press conference after the match, the head coach of the Kazakhstan national team, Ali Aliyev, announced that he would step down.

     

    editor-translator
    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
    Автор
