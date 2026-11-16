HD Hyundai, Anduril launch jointly developed autonomous vessel

The vessel was launched during a ceremony held Thursday at the HD Hyundai Heavy Industries Co. shipyard in Ulsan, located approximately 310 kilometers southeast of Seoul.

Designed to operate without a crew, the ASV combines two advanced technologies: the VAone autonomous navigation system developed by HD Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering Co. and Anduril's Lattice platform. Together, these systems enable the vessel to carry out reconnaissance, surveillance, and maritime intelligence-gathering missions.

HD Hyundai intends to begin sea trials in waters off Ulsan before conducting additional tests in the United States early next year. The trials are expected to provide operational data as the company works toward entering the U.S. Navy's unmanned vessel market.

The U.S. Navy is seeking to strengthen its maritime capabilities by developing a hybrid fleet that combines crewed and uncrewed vessels. In September, the service announced plans to acquire 30 medium-sized autonomous surface vessels.

The latest development follows a demonstration conducted by HD Hyundai and Anduril last month near the Port of Long Beach in California, where the companies showcased a 368-ton autonomous test vessel.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that China's domestically developed CE-25A electric passenger aircraft had successfully completed its first crewed flight, marking a new milestone in the country's efforts to develop electric aviation.