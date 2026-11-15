China's 19-seat electric aircraft completes first piloted flight

The test flight took place on Saturday, November 14, in Binzhou, Shandong Province, with two pilots and a flight-test engineer on board. According to the Commercial Aircraft Corporation of China (COMAC), the aircraft performed as expected, with all key performance indicators meeting the required targets.

Developed for short-distance commercial routes between cities, the CE-25A is designed to accommodate up to 19 passengers. The aircraft has a maximum takeoff weight of 10 tonnes, a cruising speed of 300 kilometers per hour, and an operating range of 400 kilometers. Its cruising altitude is approximately 2,400 meters.

The aircraft previously completed its first autonomous flight without a crew on February 2, 2026. Since then, it has undergone a series of tests, completing 19 unmanned flight validations before advancing to piloted operations.

The CE-25A is COMAC's first electric commercial aircraft and was developed in collaboration with battery manufacturer CATL, Shanghai Jiao Tong University, and other partners.

The project has also entered the certification process, with the Civil Aviation Administration of China accepting COMAC's application for a type certificate. However, the aircraft has yet to receive approval for commercial operations.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that an Airbus A350-1000ULR had set a Guinness World Record after completing a nonstop flight from Australia to France in 24 hours and 24 minutes.