HC Barys scores 3rd consecutive KHL victory over Salavat Yulaev

The visitors took the lead in the first period, but Jake Massie quickly leveled the score. In the second period, Alikhan Asetov gave the home team the lead, and they maintained it through the third period to claim a 2-1 win. With this third consecutive victory, the Kazakh club moved up to seventh place in the Eastern Conference.

Barys will face Avangard Omsk at home on November 23.

