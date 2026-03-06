Harry Styles, Gnarls Barkley and Yebba new albums: Music week in brief

Harry Styles releases Kiss All The Time. Disco, his fourth studio album, following the lead single Aperture. The record blends playful, exploratory sounds with more mature and introspective lyrics.

Gnarls Barkley unveil Atlanta, their third and final studio album. The 13-track record follows the previously released lead single Pictures and marks the duo’s first new music in nearly two decades.

Yebba returns with her new album Jean. The project follows her 2021 debut Dawn, which earned a Grammy nomination for best traditional R&B performance. The lead single Yellow Eyes arrived ahead of the release.

Shakira teams up with rising Colombian star Beéle for the new collaboration Algo Tú.

Jennifer Lopez and David Guetta join forces on the new dance track Save Me Tonight.

Jessie Ware has released a new music video for her song Ride from her upcoming sixth studio album

You can read last week’s music in brief here.